Julien Baker 2022
Getty Image
Indie

Julien Baker, Faye Webster, And Other Indie Acts Contribute To The ‘Through The Soil II’ Compilation

Music News Editor

April 2021 marked the release of Through The Soil, a compilation album to benefit the NAMI COVID-19 Mental Health Support Fund. Now, a sequel project, Through The Soil II, has been released and it features some indie rock firepower: Contributing to this 37-track album are artists like Julien Baker, Faye Webster, Squirrel Flower, Ian Sweet, Tomberlin, Ratboys, Wednesday, Friendship, and Horse Jumper Of Love.

Most of the material is new songs original to this release, while some are covers, demos, and live versions. Baker offers a song called “Milkman Of Human Kindness,” Webster shares a live version of “What Used To Be Mine,” and Ian Sweet contributes a demo version of the 2021 single “F*ckthat.”

“These charity compilations would be absolutely nothing without the generosity from all the artists involved,” the project’s Bandcamp page reads. “Thank you to all who took part in the making of this release, for sharing a piece of your art for this project and for your continued support.”

Proceeds from the album will benefit The Trevor Project, which cites its mission simply as “to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer  & questioning young people.”

Stream Through The Soul II below or here.

