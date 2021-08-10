Earlier in the year, Julien Baker released her third album, Little Oblivions. Now, the indie performer has announced plans to release a five-track remix EP in September via Matador. In conjunction with the announcement is a dreamy reworking of “Bloodshot” by Australian electronic artist Helios, which you can check out above. Additional contributions include remixes from Half Waif, Gordi, Thao, and Jesu.

Opening up about reworking “Bloodshot,” Helios said in a press release:

“I was excited when Julien Baker reached out about doing a remix, because I respect her work and it was an interesting challenge to do a remix of singer/songwriter material in the context of my approach which is more in the electronic/ambient world. I wanted to keep the integrity of the original composition, which was great, but also wanted to create enough of a spin to give it a distinctly new quality. My approach to remixes is to use as much of the original material as possible, but to use those elements as a base to create a variety of new textures. So I took a lot of the guitar and percussion elements and ran them through some old tape recorders to give it a rough ‘handmade’ quality, reversed them, chopped them up or manipulated them with reverbs and delays to create ambient soundscapes. I treated Julien’s vocals to match the rougher, more lo-fi quality I used with the instrumental elements. Harmonically, I changed up the chord changes to give the vocal melody a slightly new framework and arrangement on which to sit and create some new twists and turns and builds in the composition. It was one of the most fun remixes I’ve done to date, with such strong original material it gave me a lot to play around with.”

Find the Little Oblivions Remixes art and tracklist below.

1. “Faith Healer” (Half Waif Remix)

2. “Bloodshot” (Helios Remix)

3. “Ringside” (Gordi Remix)

4. “Favor” (Jesu Remix)

5. “Ziptie” (Thao Remix)

Little Oblivions Remixes is out 9/1 via Matador. Pre-order it here.