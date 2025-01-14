In 2020, Rilo Kiley reissued their self-titled 1999 debut album. Since then fans of the “Paint’s Peeling” musicians have been begging for the band to reconnect. Well, this spring their wish will be granted.

Today (January 13), the lineup for Just Like Heaven 2025 was revealed by a Reddit user, and it features an onstage reunion of Rilo Kiley. On Saturday, May 10, Rilo Kiley will join fellow headliners Vampire Weekend, Empire Of The Sun, Bloc Party, and TV On The Radio for this year’s installment of the music festival set to be held at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl.

Although organizers of Just Like Heaven 2025 haven’t confirmed the now-viral billboard, fans online are ready to grab tickets once they do. “OH F*CK OH F*CK OH F*CK RILO KILEY IS BACK OH F*CK,” wrote one user.

“Spending every red cent to get out to a Rilo Kiley reunion show. Oh my god I’ve been waiting for this for so many years,” added another.

“Blake [Sennett] and Jenny [Lewis] in the same room in 2025 is kinda crazy but like ❤️❤️❤️ cannot complain,” chimed one user.

“Rilo Kiley reunion? that paycheck must have been huge,” joked another.

Back in 2023, Jenny Lewis made it clear that she would be open to reconnecting with her bandmates. “I’m open to it, for sure,” she responded. “It just has to be the right alchemy and the right timing. I think we owe it to each other to play those songs again, because that’s the magic of being in a band. It’s just the four people in a room and the energy that creates.”

Now, according to the billboard spotted in California, the time has come.