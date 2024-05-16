Here Are The Just Like Heaven Festival Set Times For 2024

On Saturday, May 18 the fourth annual Just Live Heaven Festival descends on the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, with headliners The Postal Service and The War On Drugs. See below for the list of set times.

Dedicated to one of the last true ERAS of popular music — in this case, the indie/alt explosion of the mid-late aughts — the one-day festival also celebrates the 20th anniversaries of some of the scene’s most pivotal releases, including The Postal Service’s Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie’s Transatlanticism. The festival also marks Swedish electropop group Miike Snow’s first performance since 2019.

In Uproxx’s review of the 2023 edition of Just Like Heaven, Carolyn Droke called it “a nostalgic stroll through indie rock Memory Lane,” and praised performances by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, and more. “It was an ideal environment to bask in the collective nostalgia of early to mid-aughts indie rock, reminisce on the genre’s heyday,” she wrote, “And (hopefully) inspire a new generation of indie music lovers.”