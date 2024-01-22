Ben Gibbard’s bands The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie were the nostalgia kings of 2023 when they launched a tour celebrating the albums Give Up and Transatlanticism. They announced additional co-headlining dates for 2024, and now it turns out that will also include this year’s Just Like Heaven festival.

The Goldenvoice fest unveiled its 2024 lineup today (January 22), and it features Gibbard’s bands, along with Phoenix, The War On Drugs, Mike Snow, Passion Pit, Alvvays, Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram, Metric, Tegan And Sara, Washed Out, Broken Social Scene, Sleigh Bells, Warpaint, CSS, Be Your Own Pet, The Go! Team, Them Jeans, Chris Cruse, and Gossip.

a gathering just like heaven 💫 register now at https://t.co/VmVSvAmkf1 to access passes this Friday at 11am PST pic.twitter.com/4jBJN5vl1D — Just Like Heaven Fest (@JLHeavenFest) January 22, 2024

Festival tickets go on sale starting January 26 at 11 a.m. PT. Find more information on the festival website. The one-day fest goes down on May 18 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Uproxx’s Carolyn Droke attended the 2023 edition of the fest and noted in her review, “For the majority of the crowd — people in their 30s and 40s — Just Like Heaven was an opportunity to re-live their youth. And thanks to the elder millennial demographic, Just Like Heaven was one of the more laid-back festivals I’ve attended. I even overheard a passerby note that it was the ‘least scary festival crowd’ they had ever been in. […] Though the Southern California sun was harsh for most of the day, plenty of trees and boba tea stands provided much-appreciated respite from the heat. It was an ideal environment to bask in the collective nostalgia of early to mid-aughts indie rock, reminisce on the genre’s heyday, and (hopefully) inspire a new generation of indie music lovers.”

