The 2000s were a time when indie music dominated the internet, with hundreds of blogs sharing the finest artists, albums, and songs of the day (often time in low-quality MP3 files). A lot of bands from that era are no longer, but the good news is that a handful of the best ones are still around. Now there’s a tremendous opportunity for fans of this era to see a lot of these groups live in the same place: Goldenvoice just announced the inaugural lineup for the brand new Just Like Heaven festival, and it’s a treasure trove of indie greatness.

Highlights include Beach House, Grizzly Bear, MGMT, Phoenix, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as well as Passion Pit commemorating the tenth anniversary of his Manners album. There’s plenty going on beyond that too, as the rest of the lineup features Breakbot, Funeral Party, Greer, Miami Horror, Miike Snow, Neon Indian, Peter Bjorn And John, Ra Ra Riot, RAC, She Wants Revenge, Shiny Toy Guns, STRFKR, Tennis, The Faint, The Rapture, Tokyo Police Club, and Washed Out.

Tickets go on sale on February 8, and more info about the new festival can be found on the Just Like Heaven website.

Check out the full poster below.