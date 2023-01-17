yeah yeah yeahs chanel 2022
Getty Image
Indie

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, And Future Islands Are Set To Perform At Just Like Heaven Festival 2023

Another day, another festival announcement. The latest is from Goldenvoice’s Just Like Heaven Festival 2023. While other festivals have broadened their musical lineup to match the multiple segments across the sonic landscape, the organizers behind Just Like Heaven stand firm in their indie rock and electro-dance roots.

The one-day event is slated to take place on Saturday, May 13. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline the festival. MGMT will perform their critically acclaimed 2008 debut album Oracular Spectacular as part of their set. Near the top of the poster’s bill is the band Future Islands. Just Like Heaven will be held inside Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

2000s-era post-punk revival fans are in for a treat as The Walkmen will be reuniting for a special set. Additional performers on the lineup include Empire Of The Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, The Bravery, Fever Ray, Peaches, Azealia Banks, Ladytron, STRFKR, Metronomy, The Faint, The Sounds, and Cults.

The festival will also feature a live podcast taping of How Long Gone hosted by Chris Black and Jason Stewart.

Tickets for Just Like will be available for purchase starting on January 20 at 10 a.m. PT. To be added to the queue for tickets, click here.

