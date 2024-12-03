Justice Are Extending The ‘Justice: Live’ Tour To 2025 With New Dates

Justice released one of the best albums of 2024, but the party is continuing into 2025. The French electric duo of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay announced U.S. dates for the Justice: Live tour, including Utah’s Kilby Block Party and a headlining show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the Justice: Live tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time, although there’s an artist presale on Thursday, December 5, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. local time. You can get the pre-sale code and find tickets here.

“The way we envision it is as has been the same since the beginning, it’s just now we have access to a larger array of technologies to be able to do that,” de Rosnay told Grammys.com about Justice’s live show. “We’ve always liked the idea of instead of hiding the technical aspects of the stage, enhancing them in every way possible. Everything you see on stage at the beginning [of the show] is stuff that is very mechanical, technical, and that are meant to be on stage. As it evolves, everything is moving and lit up.”

You can check out the new U.S. 2025 tour dates for Justice below.