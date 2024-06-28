Jxdn Is Finally Proud To Be Jxdn

Jxdn flashes a warm smile when he greets me at his front door. He’s standing on a multi-colored “JXDN” entryway rug, which matters because he once abandoned his identity. But on this blue-skied, sunny May afternoon, Jxdn is proud. We had met the evening prior at Warner Music’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, and he had been dangerously dehydrated with a fever, which scared him because it presented an excuse to revert to self-destructive patterns. He’d anxiously paced, his head spinning with manic impulses, and wished he were in his bathtub. But he’d shown up to perform acoustic versions of “Sad October,” “You Needed Someone I Just Happened To Be There,” and “Just Let Go” from When The Music Stops, his sophomore album out now via DTA Records, because he cares more about music than comfort. “It was so important that I went yesterday,” the 23-year-old artist born Jaden Hossler says. “I can’t just say sh*t anymore. I have to do it.” Jxdn has worked hard to reconfigure his comfort zone. Two Junes ago, his foundation was shattered when Cooper Noriega, his best friend and biggest fan, died from an accidental overdose. Jxdn hid — what good was anything if he couldn’t have Coop? — and stopped listening to music. It was an inconceivably dark comedown from the euphoric highs he’d experienced after being hand-picked by Travis Barker as his first DTA Records signee, releasing his July 2021 debut Tell Me About Tomorrow (spawning pop-punk/rock hits “Angels & Demons” and “Better Off Dead”), opening on Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets To My Downfall Tour, and headlining his first tour. “I don’t want to be famous anymore,” Jxdn says. “I don’t want the extremes. I want the grey because that’s where the gold is. Nobody sits in the grey.” On this afternoon, we’re sitting in the grey. His friends, including longtime manager Shannon Bayersdorfer and roommates Onyx Mayor and Quinton Griggs, huddle in the movie room. Jxdn’s brand-new Maltipoo puppy, Kurt — named after Kurt Cobain — darts around for scratches. Jxdn moved in two months ago after ending his high-profile relationship with Stassie Karanikalaou. In the past, he would have isolated and self-sabotaged, but it dawned on him he’s happiest when his home is full of people — people dedicated to changing the world through music, to be specific. “Every breakup I’ve gone through has destroyed me,” he admits. “I really loved this girl. That was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I hadn’t been spending time with people of my nature. At heart, I’m kind of a little rat. I felt a lot of inferiority with ex-my girlfriend and her friends because they are the biggest celebrities in the world. It’s nobody’s fault but mine, but I just had to change my environment. I would’ve been very happy with her, but I wouldn’t have been very happy with myself. I needed to marry music again.” In the kitchen, Chef TJ unintentionally affirms Jxdn’s decision. “I was on FaceTime with one of my best friends in France last week,” TJ says while preparing a Southern feast that Jxdn and his friends will devour in two hours. “He has a daughter, and she was like, ‘I’m going to see that guy from California. His name is Jxdn.’ She showed me her ticket, and it was you.” Jxdn is cautiously excited about his upcoming European promo trip for When The Music Stops: “I don’t like leaving my house, but I need to go talk to my fans. I’m an in-person person. I think that’s the best way people can at least try to understand what I’m trying to do.”

As such, Jxdn asks if he can play me a few in-progress songs. To watch him sing along and play air guitar with his eyes closed, as if nobody is in the room, is to instantly understand him. His all-consuming passion and aching transparency covers every square inch of When The Music Stops, a 17-track album encapsulating two years, nine genres, and infinite emotions. “Coming out of the hardest time of my life, I was ready to give up completely,” Jxdn says. “I’ve been fighting to feel the way I feel for as long as I can remember, to the point where it broke me. I am willing to lose everything to do what I’m doing, but that is not the only option. I think that’s what people forget: We don’t have to lose everything to make things better.” Jxdn only knows that because he lost everything. Growing up, Jxdn moved 15 times. His adolescence was split between Texas and Chattanooga, Tennessee, with his two sisters. His parents were pastors. He was constantly exposed to new cities and peers, but he remained sheltered and severely depressed, surviving suicide attempts. “I was never opened up to the world,” he says. “I didn’t know you could have posters, didn’t know you could go to concerts. I would make friends, lose friends, and I was always trying to fit in.” Jxdn’s chronic desire to fit in led him to TikTok in 2019 — earning money and millions of followers. He toured the United States, relocated to LA, and attended his first concert. At 18, he witnessed the late Juice WRLD perform “Empty” and knew music was where he belonged. He made up for lost time, squeezing the world for all it’s worth, with Noriega by his side. “I don’t want to discredit the other people in my life, but everybody knows that Cooper was my first genuine best friend,” he says. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Moreno (@huntermoreno) After Noriega’s death, Jxdn crashed for eight weeks with Bayersdorfer, his manager since March 2020 whom he says “knows me better than anyone” and grieved Noriega.

“We always talked about dying, but it didn’t seem like it would actually happen,” Jxdn says. “I died when he died it. I started taking a lot of drugs, and my goal was not to kill myself, but also not to keep myself alive.” On May 26, 2023, he performed at The Cumberland Hotel in London but was “spiraling, feeling incredibly manic and dissociated,” so he flew home early and checked into a 21-day treatment program in San Diego. “I’m not an addict; I just suffer,” he says. “I was more interested in the escape of it all, but it turned into this weird obsession.” Jxdn left San Diego sober but convinced he needed to get clean from himself. Soon thereafter, Jxdn called a meeting to sell his label on why he should rebrand as Jaden Hossler, the pop star, which he briefly did with the October 2023 single “Chrome Hearted.” Jxdn and Bayersdorfer hadn’t spoken in months. Barker had unfollowed Jxdn. Those who had been there through Noriega’s death feared they’d lost Jxdn. “After [the meeting], I got in the car, called his mom, and sobbed because I was looking at somebody I did not know and could tell he was running from the truth,” Bayersdorfer says. The truth confronted Jxdn at When We Were Young Festival last October. Seeing “Jaden Hossler” on the screen behind him sprung loose what he’d been avoiding. “All my numbers had fallen [online], and as much as I don’t care now, it affected me to go from getting a million likes on anything I posted — I would chop off my left hand to get rid of those videos — to no one congratulating you anymore,” Jxdn says. “I don’t know if I would be here if I hadn’t been embarrassed to look at myself. You can’t carry that sh*t with you when you’re trying to create beautiful things. You already have enough weight inside your head as an artist.” A few weeks later, he traveled to Brazil and was met by fans who had gotten “JXDN” tattooed where he’d autographed their bodies during his trip to Brazil for Lollapalooza 2022, and it hit him. He’d ruined the most beautiful thing he’d ever created. “[At Lollapalooza], we were with Taylor Hawkins the night before he died,” he continues. “That night, Dave Grohl looked at everyone, pointed at me, and said, ‘Yo, take care of that kid.’ That doesn’t just happen to people. Going back to Brazil, I already knew it was going to be special, but [it showed me] Jxdn isn’t me; it’s us.” Upon returning home, Jxdn asked Barker to meet in person. He looked his mentor in the eye and said, “I f*cked up. I need you.” Barker, Blink-182’s iconic drummer, is keenly familiar with the confusion of young stardom and trauma of losing a best friend to overdose. Barker knew Jxdn’s epiphany was a matter of when, not if. Two years ago, they made “Sad October,” a melodic, raw confessional, and Barker told Jxdn, “This is you.” Like Noriega, Barker saw Jxdn before Jxdn saw himself.

After their reconciliation, Barker, Jxdn, and producer Andrew Goldstein hit the studio and rapidly crafted When The Music Stops. Barker executive produced and played drums. Jxdn missed his emo, punk, and rock roots, discovering bands like Deftones, Nirvana, The 1975, or The Strokes, and craved music intended to be enjoyed purely at shows. “I didn’t want to [chase] hits,” he says. Jxdn’s authenticity inspired Goldstein, who says, “He knows what he wants to say. It was a good reminder for me, like, ‘Oh, just being yourself is good enough.'” Jxdn and Hunter Moreno, his close friend and photographer/videographer since 2021, shot 15 When The Music Stops visuals, and Moreno watched Jxdn slowly open up again in the process. Filming the video for “Drugs,” a gut-punch of an acoustic ballad, signaled to Jxdn, Moreno, and Bayersdorfer that “Cooper is everything, everywhere,” as Jxdn says. While organizing candles on set, they landed on exactly 28 candles without counting. Noriega’s birthday was June 28, and 28 was his favorite number. “Years prior, I did this photoshoot with Cooper where I sat him in the middle of heart-shaped candles,” Moreno says. “It was this really beautiful photo that ended up being Jxdn’s cover art for [28 (Songs For Cooper)]. I put Jxdn in the middle of a heart surrounded by candles and let him sing this beautiful ballad. It was one take. The camera didn’t move. I cried like a little baby.” Moreno adds, “I don’t think any of us will ever be the same, but he’s getting up every morning. I’m proud seeing the light turn back on in him. All he wants is for his music to be heard and to be felt, and he doesn’t care how many people it’s being felt by.” Even if it’s an audience of one. Jxdn sings to Noriega on several songs, like “Drugs” (“I guess you’ll never know if I ever got help / Oh, the drugs don’t work anymore / Yeah, I’ve tried them all before”) and “When The Music Stops” (“Are you letting me know / That I should be letting you go?”) Jxdn accepted that nobody could ever replace Noriega. With that, he realized that the best way to honor Noriega is to love others as much as Noriega loved him. Three days before the album drops, Jxdn calls me from his backyard. He’s so overwhelmed by what he’s experienced since we sat together in his backyard that he doesn’t know where to start. Most recently, he opened for Blink-182 in Orlando and Miami.