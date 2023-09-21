Roughly two weeks ago, Blink-182 turned their website into a bathroom stall as mysterious posters were spotted in certain cities. To start this week, the iconic pop-punk trio confirmed their comeback album, One More Time…, would arrive on October 20.

The exceptionally autobiographical title track arrived this morning (September 21) alongside a Carlos Lopez Estrada-directed video. If that weren’t exciting enough, Blink also dropped an energetic rocker, “More Than You Know,” with a lyric video.

In the “One More Time” video, Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are in a dim room. DeLonge sings, “Strangers / From strangers into brothers / From brothers into strangers once again.”

Hoppus adds more real-life context, “Older / But nothing’s any different / Right now feels the same / I wonder why / I wish they told us / It shouldn’t take a sickness / Or airplanes fallin’ out the sky.”

Then, DeLonge delivers the lyrics previously teased on those mysterious posters.

DeLonge officially rejoined Barker and Hoppus last October, and their first single after reuniting was “Edging.” DeLonge had a messy departure from the band in 2015. It had been well-documented that Hoppus’ 2021 cancer diagnosis and subsequent battle toward remission helped to mend DeLonge’s relationship with Hoppus (and Barker), leading to this reunion.

Upon announcing their One More Time… album, Blink-182 released a four-minute excerpt from an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. In it, they recounted the aforementioned “bad blood” from the past and Hoppus’ cancer experience, and Barker explained the album’s title as representing, “Why does it these catastrophes like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick for our band to get back together?”

Watch the “One More Time” video above, and listen to “More Than You Know” below.

One More Time… is out 10/20 via Columbia.