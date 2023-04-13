This time last year, Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album was supported by a 52-date international tour of the same name, including a date at FirstEnergy Stadium in MGK’s hometown Cleveland, Ohio.

Today, April 12, it was announced that Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era will enjoy a “one-night-only cinema event” in theaters worldwide on May 13, according to a press release, as “the first full-length feature from the recently launched multimedia and music imprint Floor 13” via Trafalgar Releasing.

“It’s not just a concert film, it’s the end of an era,” MGK posted along with the film’s trailer. “May 13th in theaters.”

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era was directed by Sam Cahill, who also directed MGK’s Hulu documentary, Life In Pink, from last year.

“Machine Gun Kelly’s remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home,” Trafalgar Releasing’s SVP Of Programming And Content Acquisitions Kymberli Frueh said in a statement. “We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe.”

The release additionally noted that MGK’s Mainstream Sellout Tour show in Cleveland “marked the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city and home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.”