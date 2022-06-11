Kate Bush’s career received a new jolt of life in the past couple of weeks and it’s all in thanks to Stranger Things. The recently released fourth season of the show used her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” during a critical scene in the show, and as a result, it’s helped to place the record back on various charts around the world. The song checked in at No. 1 on both the Spotify global daily chart and the iTunes singles chart. It also gave Bush her first top-10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 as the song appeared at No. 8 on the chart. However, that’s not the only chart peak that “Running Up That Hill” delivered.

The song also reached No. 2 on the Official UK Singles Chart, the highest position that the song has ever secured on that chart. For a while, the record held off from a top-two position on the chart thanks to Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” After “Running Up That Hill” checked at No. 2, Bush shared a message in celebration of the feat. “Running Up That Hill has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden….,” Bush wrote in a post on her website. “How utterly brilliant!”

She continued, “It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series. So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time.”

Bush noted that the response to the song was “something that has had its own energy and volition” and that it was a “direct relationship between the shows and their audience.” She concluded, “We’ve all been astounded to watch the track explode! Thanks so much to everyone who has supported the song and a really special thank you to the Duffer Brothers for creating something with such heart.”

You can view the full statement on her website here.