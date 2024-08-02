It has been a little over a month since ASAP Rocky finally announced the official release date for his long-awaited upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, and tonight, he has shared the first single since then, “Highjack,” featuring folk singer/songwriter Jessica Pratt. Pratt’s fresh off the release of her own new album, Here In The Pitch.

Despite being the first single since the release date was announced, “Highjack” isn’t the first glimpse of what to expect from Don’t Be Dumb. Since he first announced the album’s title way back in December 2022, he’s released a handful of singles, including “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” “DMB,” and “Same Problems.”

However, one thing we do have an inkling about; Rocky’s feud with Drake isn’t over yet, either. Earlier this week, Hot97’s DJ Kast One told his cohosts that at least one song on the album addresses Rocky’s feelings about his former friend and recent romantic rival. And, of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but Rihanna also recently promised that the couple’s music together is so good, they haven’t been able to hash out whose projects it belongs on. Don’t Be Dumb might be a good possibility — or, at least, the most likely to come out.

You can listen to ASAP Rocky’s “Highjack” featuring Jessica Pratt above.

Don’t Be Dumb is due on 8/30 via ASAP Worldwide, Polo Grounds, RCA. You can find more info here.