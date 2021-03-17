It’s on rare occasion that we get insight into Kevin Parker‘s personal life, but it’s usually good news when we do. The last we heard, Parker’s wife of two years, Sophie Lawrence, announced back in November that they were expecting their first child. Now, Parker has revealed that their baby has been born, meaning he’s officially a first-time father.

The musician didn’t share much about his child, other than the fact that they’re pretty dang cute. He posted a peaceful photo of his newborn baby, who already has a head full of hair, wrapped up in lavender-colored blankets. “look at this peach,” he wrote alongside the picture.

When Lawrence first announced her pregnancy, she noted that the baby was due in January. That means either the baby came late, or it’s already more than a month old, as Parker’s photo marks the first public announcement of their child’s birth.

Now that Parker has a baby, it’s time for him to cue the baby-friendly music. Thankfully, the Australian children’s musical group The Wiggles has got baby Parker covered. Earlier this month, The Wiggles debuted a cover of Tame Impala’s “Elephant,” which transforms the psych-rock tune into a jovial, keytar-heavy track.

See Parker’s photo of his adorable baby above.