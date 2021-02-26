The music world is still reacting to the surprising split of Daft Punk. The duo of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter announced the breakup this past Monday after 28 years as one of the world’s most popular electronic acts. Musicians like Alesso and Strand Of Oaks, who were inspired by Daft Punk, sent their well wishes to the duo after hearing the news. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker also weighed in on the split during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Matt Wilkinson.

“I mean, I guess I wasn’t expecting to be as emotional as I was,” he said. “Especially because I watched the video they released, that kind of eight-minute thing, which I think has already been on a movie of theirs, obviously re-contextualized for them announcing their split up, but it really moved me. Really moved me.” He added, “It was almost like when you hear about someone that’s died. I know it’s obviously not nearly as tragic as when someone dies, but that kind of shock. My phone blew up.”

Parker also commended the duo for walking away when they felt the time was right. “That must take so much guts to do, and not just say, ‘Someone might offer us a billion dollars for a show next year. Maybe let’s just hold out,'” he said. ‘You know, to just say, ‘This is the end.’ I think it takes a lot of guts.”

You can listen to the full interview here.