Kevin Parker Almost Gave Tame Impala’s Biggest Song To Mark Ronson

Kevin Parker is gearing up for the release of Tame Impala‘s fourth studio record, The Slow Rush after gaining worldwide recognition for his unique sound on Currents. But the success of Currents could have been different without the inclusion of one of the band’s most-streamed songs, “The Less I Know The Better.” In a recent interview, Parker admitted he nearly gave the track to Mark Ronson but eventually asked for it back.

In a recent interview with GQ Australia, Parker talked about his success of the track “The Less I Know The Better,” explaining how he almost lost it.

“I gave it to Mark Ronson for his album, but I took it back. I was putting off telling him that I wanted to use it for me,” Parker said. “I was in America recording with him for a few days. I was like, ‘OK now, [I’ve] got to tell him I want it for me.’ When I finally mustered up the strength, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, dude, I was going to say this song is yours. I feel like I’ve stolen your hard drive!’ He was thinking the same thing anyway.”

Parker is glad he kept the song for himself but wonders if Ronson wishes he kept it. “I don’t know if he regrets it now,” he continued. “I don’t know if he knows how successful it is… and if he realized the song was going to be as successful back then. He’s obviously not exactly kicking himself.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parker discussed his evolution of sound on his upcoming record. “I would never want to do an album that sounds like I know exactly what I’m doing. That’s why I never wanted the same album twice because it’s like, ‘I’ve done that’,” he said. “I could make ‘Innerspeaker 2.0’ in about 24 hours because I know exactly how to. But I think that would sound really boring.”

The Slow Rush is out 2/14 via Modular. Pre-order it here.