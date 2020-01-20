Australia had a rough start to 2019 by enduring one of the most impactful fires in the country’s history, and now hometown hero Kevin Parker is doing his part to help. He announced a Tame Impala tour of Australia, and $300,000 AUD (about $206,000 USD) made from the tour will be donated to bushfire relief charities.

The tour, which will go down in the latter half of April, will launch in Auckland, New Zealand before heading to five big Australian cities: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

Parker shared a tour poster on Instagram and wrote, “Very very happy to finally announce this. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love touring Australia (and NZ) so it doesn’t really make sense that we haven’t in so long BUT I intend to make it well worth the wait and if it isn’t the grandest TI concert you ever attended i’ll give you your money back. We’re also partnering with the organisation @reverb_org who’s job it is to help us keep the carbon foot print of the tour as low as possible and get the single use plastics out of the venues and stuff like that. Also $300k from the tour going to bushfire relief. Support from the amazing @khruangbin. SEE YOU THERE x”

Parker also said in a statement, “I’ve been hanging out to tour Australia for a long time now so I’m super excited to be able to finally be able to announce. In the past few weeks I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help, so we’re going to be donating $A300,000 ($206,000) to bushfire relief charities.”

Find Tame Impala’s upcoming Australian tour dates below.

04/16 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena,

04/18 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

04/20 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

04/23 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

04/25 — Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

04/28 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena