In mid-November, it was revealed that SZA would be taking the Saturday Night Live stage for the December 3 episode hosted by Keke Palmer. Now, SNL has revealed its musical guests, and guest hosts, for its final two episodes of 2022: On December 10, Steve Martin and Martin Short are both hosting, while Brandi Carlile will perform. Then, on December 17, Austin Butler (who recently played the lead role in the Elvis biopic) will host and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be the musical guest.

This will be SZA’s second time as musical guest and her first since performing on the James Franco-hosted episode from December 9, 2017. This is also stint No. 2 for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who made their Saturday Night Live debut on the April 11, 2009 episode hosted by Zac Efron. Yet again, this is also Carlile’s second time on the show, as she performed on the October 23, 2021 episode hosted by Jason Sudeikis.

Meanwhile, this is Butler’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live. Short and Martin have both hosted on numerous occasions, but while it may seem like this would be their first time co-hosting the program, that actually isn’t the case: on December 6, 1986, they and The Three Amigos co-star Chevy Chase all hosted the show together.