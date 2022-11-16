Everyone wants a piece of the iconic rock group Pavement, and it seems there’s enough of them to go around. After reuniting for a summer tour, the band has made it clear to fans that this was only the beginning. Following the success of their art exhibition, Pavement continues to branch into other arts sectors.

Their newest venture is a theatrical production centered around their journey through music as well as popular tracks “Here,” “Summer Babe,” and “Harness Your Hopes.” Written and directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, the musical titled, Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical, will star Michael Esper (Sting’s The Last Ship and Green Day’s American Idiot musicals), Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid, Delocated), and Kathryn Gallagher (Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill musical).

Fans can rest assured knowing the musical will catch the true essence of the group as Perry (who is also working on the band’s untitled documentary) has already proven himself to be a superfan.

It is unclear which tracks will be featured in the production, but what we do know is Keegan DeWitt and Dabney Morris will serve as the musical’s song arrangers. While Angela Trimbur will serve as the official choreographer.

The band took to Twitter to share the announcement with the caption, “the majesty and mystery of Pavement, one of rock music’s most unique treasures, brought to life on the theater stage for an abbreviated, unforgettable stand.”

The majesty and mystery of Pavement, one of rock music’s most unique treasures, brought to life on the theater stage for an abbreviated, unforgettable stand.

Tickets on sale…nowhttps://t.co/zsVTpnQKH2 pic.twitter.com/dOqESNrUVo — PAVEMENT (@pavement_band) November 16, 2022

Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical is slated for a limited showing with two performances at the Sheen Center in New York City on December 1 and 2. To order your tickets, click here.