Kilby Block Party is set to return to Salt Lake City next year for its 25th iteration. Announced today (December 5), the Kilby Block Party’s 2024 festival boasts an incredible line-up of acts representing various genres and generations.

Kilby Block Party 2024 will take place from May 10-12 at the Utah State Park. Headlining the festival are LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, Wu-Tang Clan, Vampire Weekend, and Death Cab For Cutie. Also on the bill are Jai Paul, Courtney Barnett, 100 Gecs, and more. According to Salt Lake City’s ABC4, two more acts will be announced in the near future.

According to a press release, the 2023 festival welcomed over 25,000 fans from all over the world, from 50 U.S. states and over 15 different countries. The upcoming festival aims to elevate the festival experience to new heights” and bring an “eclectic lineup that spans genres and generations, from established headliners to exciting emerging talent.”

Tickets for Kilby Block Party 2024 will go on sale beginning December 6 at 10 a.m. MST through the festival’s official website. Single-day passes will be available at a later date.

You can see the full line-up below.

