The Aussies are coming! Fresh off the release of three new albums, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have their eyes set on a North American tour. As if preparing for a nearly four-month-long international trek wasn’t hard enough, the indie rockers want to ensure their fans in the United States don’t feel left out.

The band took to Instagram to share the residency news with the caption, “USA, we love you — so much so we’re coming back as soon as we can. We all waited so long for our last lap around the country [and] it feels like a such a wild and exciting privilege to be coming back so soon. We like to keep things interesting, different, fun, and unexpected for us but also for you, our fans.”

If fans want to get a taste of the group’s live show before then, their new full-length concert film, Chunky Schrapnel, is set to premiere across the country beginning early next month. The documentary, directed by John Angus Stewart, is a deep dive into their 2019 tour stops.

See below for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s full schedule.

06/01/2023 — Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

06/02/2023 — Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

06/03/2023 — Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

06/07/2023 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/08/2023 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/11/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/12/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/13/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/16/2023 — Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/17/2023 — Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/18/2023 — Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/21/2023 –Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl