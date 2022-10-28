To be considered “prolific” in the music world, an artist usually puts out an album every one or two years. But what about bands who routinely release several albums a year? On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen deep dive into King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard‘s wildly fruitful career (they’ve put out 23 albums since 2012, including five albums this year). Plus, Indiecast shares their forecast for which bands will make the rounds on 2022 Albums Of The Year lists.

In terms of music news this week, Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights once again seemed to have the internet in a chokehold so Steven and Ian discuss how each Swift album cycle sparks the same debate about stans. Plus, Indiecast names bands they consider to be the Velvet Underground of this generation.

This week’s Recommendation Corner has Ian telling listeners to check out Sam Prekop And John McEntire’s recent album Sons Of, which is surprisingly melodic. Steven recommends Dazy, the project of Virginia-based singer-songwriter James Goodson, whose debut LP OUTOFBODY is fun, catchy, and bedroom pop-adjacent.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday.