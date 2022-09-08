It’s often said that the best things come in threes, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard is looking to confirm that this October when they release a trio of new albums. The group will kick the month off with Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava on October 7 before coming right back with Laminated Denim on October 12, which is notably releasing on a Wednesday. Listeners will get a brief break before the Australian band finishes up with Changes on October 28.

With these three releases, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will have released five albums in 2022. The last three will be released in the midst of them playing their largest venues ever, with three shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater and New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. The shows will be highlighted by a limited stock of each album available for purchase.

Earlier in 2022, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard shared Butterfly 3001 and Omnium Gatherum, clocking in at 37 songs total between the two LPs. They far exceeded their 2021 output of Butterfly 3000 and L.W, totaling at 19 songs altogether.

Check out one of the songs from the album triumvirate “Ice V” here.

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava is out 10/7, Laminated Denim is out 10/12, and Changes is out 10/28 all via KGLW. Pre-order the three-album bundle here.