Last month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced their 24th (!) studio album, insanely titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. The group unleashed the lead single “Gila Monster,” and now they’re back with the track “Dragon.”

The song comes with a trippy music video done by Jason Galea. “Over the last two months I dusted off my music video computer to slay the 10 minute ‘Dragon,’” Galea said. “I wanted to explore a harsh distorted visual palette using my live visual setup mixed with PS1 cutscene inspired animation and studio footage I filmed of the band. The animation was created using Cinema 4D and processed through After Effects and a Tachyons circuit bent video unit.”

Drummer Michael Cavanagh added, “Ahh my sweet baby Dragon is here fresh out of hell’s womb, summoned by the humans at the end of their pitiful road. It’s hard, fast and here to disrupt the natural order and annihilate everything in its path, so turn it up Sammy!”

They’re in the midst of residencies in North America at the moment.

Watch the video for “Dragon” above.

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation is out 6/16 on KGLW. Find more information here.