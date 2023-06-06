Indie

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Unleash The Intense New Single ‘Dragon’ With A Trippy Video

Last month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced their 24th (!) studio album, insanely titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. The group unleashed the lead single “Gila Monster,” and now they’re back with the track “Dragon.”

The song comes with a trippy music video done by Jason Galea. “Over the last two months I dusted off my music video computer to slay the 10 minute ‘Dragon,’” Galea said. “I wanted to explore a harsh distorted visual palette using my live visual setup mixed with PS1 cutscene inspired animation and studio footage I filmed of the band. The animation was created using Cinema 4D and processed through After Effects and a Tachyons circuit bent video unit.”

Drummer Michael Cavanagh added, “Ahh my sweet baby Dragon is here fresh out of hell’s womb, summoned by the humans at the end of their pitiful road. It’s hard, fast and here to disrupt the natural order and annihilate everything in its path, so turn it up Sammy!”

They’re in the midst of residencies in North America at the moment.

Watch the video for “Dragon” above.

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation is out 6/16 on KGLW. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The LGBTQ Artists To Discover At The 2023 Pride Festivals
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
×