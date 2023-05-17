Last fall, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard shared three new albums: Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava; Laminated Denim; and Changes. Now they’ve announced that they’ll be releasing a double LP album with a predictably wild title: PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation.

The album is their 24th record so far. The lead single is “Gila Monster” and it comes with a video done by SPOD. “I wanted to shoot Lord of the Rings 4 but also make a video game, so I mixed both mediums and came up with this majestic journey for truth and power in a cursed world,” SPOD said in a statement. “I mixed 3D animation, modeling & live footage in a 3D video game program to create this marvelous voyage of man & beast. Friend or foe?”

They have residencies coming up this summer.

Watch the video for “Gila Monster” above.

Find the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Motor Spirit”

2. “Supercell”

3. “Converge”

4. “Witchcraft”

5. “Gila Monster”

6. “Dragon”

7. “Flamethrower”

8. “Dawn of Eternal Night” feat. Leah Senior (Audiobook, VINYL EXCLUSIVE)

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation is out 6/16 on KGLW. Find more information here.