King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have a big year coming up after they announced three new albums in September as well as revealed tour dates for June. But, unfortunately, they’re already had to cancel some of their plans.

The band was supposed to perform at Bluesfest in Australia. However, they shared a statement to social media that they’ll be withdrawing from the lineup due to their inclusion of the band Sticky Fingers, who has been accused of racial abuse, as well as kicked out of a pub for trying to fight a transgender woman.

About their choice, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard said they are “willing to make sacrifices to stand up for your values.” Read the group’s full statement below.

“As a band and as human beings, we stand against misogyny, racism, transphobia, and violence. Surprised and saddened to see Bluesfest commit to presenting content that is in complete opposition to these values.

Given this decision by the festival, we have decided to cancel our appearance at Bluesfest. We are deeply disappointed to be in this position, but sometimes you need to be willing to make sacrifices to stand up for your values. This is, unfortunately, one of these moments.”