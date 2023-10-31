Halloween 2023 is here. While most recording artists — including Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, and Uproxx cover star Chlöe — are focused on their over-the-top costumes, King Isis is interested solely in providing the soundtrack for the evening. The artist’s spooky spirit is at the center of their latest single, “Make It Up.”

For the official video, the musician fully embraced the ghoulish theme associated with the holiday as they finds themselves caught in a battle for the heart of a vampire.

“Waves we undo / Crash and renew / What’s it take for you / Shades of your blue / Sink in my shoes / Drowning in your hues / Still see you in my rear view no I can’t keep running from / Release you I still bleed you hold me like another crutch / I don’t wanna know or let it go how hard it was,” sings King Isis.

In a statement shared with Clash Magazine, they shared the inspiration behind the track. “I wrote the first version of this song at home in Oakland, going through lows in love and life,” King Isis said. “I was experimenting with darker production and more droney melodies, which I felt encompassed the monotonous feeling of just getting through the motions that were my life at the time.”

Watch the “Make It Up” video above.

