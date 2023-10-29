Due to its awkward placement within the week, Halloween 2023 celebrations kicked off early this weekend. Every year, Heidi Klum shuts the internet down with an over-the-top look. However, many of music’s biggest names aren’t far behind. Some of the most searched outfit inspirations this year included Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift. However, neither of those entertainers has shared their spooky spirits with their followers just yet.
So far, here are the best Halloween costumes from music artists in 2023 in alphabetic order.
Adele
During her latest Las Vegas residency show, Adele completely changed her signature look when she took the stage dressed as the fictional character Morticia Addams.
Halle Bailey & DDG
Halle Bailey and DDG pulled inspiration from another musical pairing for their look. The couple dressed up as Janet Jackson and the late Tupac’s characters in the 1993 film Poetic Justice.
poetic justice, put it in a song 🖤🎶✨#Halloween2023 pic.twitter.com/qNjWAK9fjq
— Halle (@HalleBailey) October 29, 2023
Ice Spice
For Ice Spice, she traded her signature ginger curly afro for a short jet-black cut to embody the animated cartoon character Betty Boop.
guess who ;* pic.twitter.com/l1zaQ9RRJ3
— Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) October 29, 2023
Kim Petras
SAG-AFTRA instituted strict rules around members’ Halloween costumes, but those restrictions didn’t apply to Kim Petras. The singer decided to dress as Cherry Darling from the 2007 indie horror flick Planet Terror.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy6eg3IvV6N/?img_index=1
Lizzo
The death of Tina Turner still saddens the world. For Lizzo, she chose to use her spooky night plans to pay tribute to the late singer.
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox put their love for Manga on full display with two couple costumes. But their Death Note-inspired looks will take your breath away.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox as Death Note characters pic.twitter.com/mg3iyXJwK7
— Mgk Italia (@mgk__italia) October 29, 2023
Tyga
Tyga is a monster when it comes to the beats he bodies so for his Halloween look, he opted to be as equally terrifying. The rapper went all out for his Art The Clown (from the 2016 slasher film Terrifier) get-up.
We will be updating this list as more celeb costumes continue rolling in.
Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.