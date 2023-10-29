Due to its awkward placement within the week, Halloween 2023 celebrations kicked off early this weekend. Every year, Heidi Klum shuts the internet down with an over-the-top look. However, many of music’s biggest names aren’t far behind. Some of the most searched outfit inspirations this year included Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift. However, neither of those entertainers has shared their spooky spirits with their followers just yet. So far, here are the best Halloween costumes from music artists in 2023 in alphabetic order.

Ice Spice For Ice Spice, she traded her signature ginger curly afro for a short jet-black cut to embody the animated cartoon character Betty Boop. guess who ;* pic.twitter.com/l1zaQ9RRJ3 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) October 29, 2023 Kim Petras SAG-AFTRA instituted strict rules around members’ Halloween costumes, but those restrictions didn’t apply to Kim Petras. The singer decided to dress as Cherry Darling from the 2007 indie horror flick Planet Terror. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy6eg3IvV6N/?img_index=1