Ice Spice Rocked A Revealing Betty Boop Costume On Stage And Then Got A Very Telling Gift From A Fan

Over the weekend, Ice Spice had the internet buzzing after she shared photos of her cute Betty Boop Halloween costume. She wore it to her concert in New Jersey, but perhaps not every fan was impressed. After the show, she posted to her Instagram Story that one gave her an interesting gift: a King James Bible.

“Why a fan gave me a bible after the show,” Ice Spice captioned the picture of the book, complete with a laughing face emoji.

Thankfully, she found it funny — and it very well could have been an ironic bit on behalf of the fan, who had already probably purchased a ticket to her show.

But on the opposite side, it could’ve been a bit of a strange gift, like telling the rapper that she needs to find God. Ice Spice doesn’t shy away from explicit lyrics or from having a good time on stage, yet some people out there (sadly) might not enjoy that.

She also doesn’t need God. After Ice Spice’s recent collaboration with Dunkin Donuts that resulted in a viral drink, she has the power of Ben Affleck on her side. Plus, she played Saturday Night Live a few weeks back. She is already blessed.

Check out Ice Spice’s post of the Bible gift above.

