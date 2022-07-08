Just weeks away from her hotly-anticipated second album, Hold On Baby, King Princess has revealed a sensual new ballad. On “Change The Locks,” Princess reels over a tumultuous relationship. Despite the great sex to which Princess alludes, she knows she must end the relationship with someone she feels she hardly knows anymore.

The song is hardly coy, especially with lines like “I have had a million bodies / And mostly, it’s been awesome / But you’re the one for whom I want to c*m.” The song was co-written by Aaron Dessner of The National, who co-wrote and produced much of Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Evermore albums.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Princess revealed that while she wrote most of the lyrics, co-produced every track, and played much of the instruments on the album, working with Dessner, along with producers Ethan Gruska, Dave Hamelin, Mark Ronson, and Shawn Everett, helped her achieve the sound she’s always wanted.

“All I’ve ever really wanted was to feel camaraderie in making music, and I started to feel that,” she said. “I’m at the helm of this ship, or else it wouldn’t be my music.

Hold On Baby is out 7/29 via Zelig Records/Columbia. Pre-save it here.