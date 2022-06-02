In March, we learned that King Princess’ next album is called Hold On Baby. “Hold on” is just what fans had to do when it came to getting more info about the project, but now, two core pieces of the puzzle have been offered: the album art and release date.

Yesterday, King Princess shared the cover art on social media and noted the album is set for release on July 29. She also offered a manifesto about the meaning of the album and how she’s been feeling about some things. It reads:

“I’ve only ever written about heartbreak. It felt easier to talk about myself through other people. To write about situations that caused me pain and to use them to justify my own anxieties and depression. It finally reached a point where I had to turn the barrel on myself. I’m silly, I’m anxious, I’m sad, I’m sexy. I didn’t want to be scared to talk about those things anymore. The infinite dichotomy of things that make me up. I’m not a girl, not quite a boy. A lesbian, but also gay as the day is long. I’m not one thing. I’m not sure I like myself, but I’m figuring it out. Hold On Baby is a search for a new heartbreak. It’s a love letter to my girlfriend. It’s a firm read of myself. And it’s a reminder of the totems in my life that give me hope; my dog who is my fiercest companion and the owl that represents my grandparents. I want this album to give us all some strength in accepting ourselves as chaotic as we can be. It’s not easy being alive and I feel indebted to you all for providing me air to breathe in this insane world. That’s what King Princess has always been about at its core; making a home for us to feel safe and weird and messy and imperfect. You are not alone in your feelings. I bet you and I feel and have felt the same. This album is for anyone who needs a sanctuary to be vulnerable. I’m here with you and I love you.”

In the post’s caption, she also noted, “This is the most proud I’ve ever felt of a piece of art.”

Check out King Princess’ post below.

Hold On Baby is out 7/29 via Zelig Records. Pre-order it here.