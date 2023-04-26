In an interesting turn, many of the nominees for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards are musicians who have nailed the art of double duty. Over the course of the past few years, several musicians have gone on to host daytime shows of their own, while continuing to make music.

Among these nominees are Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Hudson.

Clarkson, who is gearing up for the release of her 10th studio album, Chemistry, is leading the talk field nominations with 11 to her name. She has secured nominations for Daytime Talk Series, Daytime Talk Series Host, Writing Team For A Daytime Non-Fiction Program, and more.

Singer, actress, and EGOT holder Jennifer Hudson secured six nominations, also for Daytime Talk Series, as well as Technical Direction (Camerawork And Video), and Costume Design/Styling.

Gomez secured a single nomination for Culinary Series, with her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef. She is likely to land some nods at the other Emmys following the premiere of the third season of Only Murders In The Building: The series was nominated last year for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Elsewhere, Kings Of Leon are under consideration in the Arts And Popular Culture Program category for Kings Of Leon @ O2. Michelle Branch also makes an appearance on the nomination list, as Tamron Hall is nominated in the Promotional Announcement category for “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons.”

