In 1974, Kraftwerk released Autobahn, one of the most important electronic albums of all-time. A year later, the German band toured the United States for the first time. But not the last: Kraftwerk is celebrating 50 years of Autobahn with a North American tour in 2025 that will bring together music, visuals, and performance art. The Kraftwerk: Multimedia Tour begins in Philadelphia in March and extends to April in Dallas, and includes two weekends at Coachella.

The tour announcement came with a video featuring Tony Hawk, which you can watch above.

Tickets for the Kraftwerk: Multimedia Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Registration for the pre-sale opens today, December 5, while the pre-sale itself begins Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for pre-sale access here.

Check out the dates below.