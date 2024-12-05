In 1974, Kraftwerk released Autobahn, one of the most important electronic albums of all-time. A year later, the German band toured the United States for the first time. But not the last: Kraftwerk is celebrating 50 years of Autobahn with a North American tour in 2025 that will bring together music, visuals, and performance art. The Kraftwerk: Multimedia Tour begins in Philadelphia in March and extends to April in Dallas, and includes two weekends at Coachella.
The tour announcement came with a video featuring Tony Hawk, which you can watch above.
Tickets for the Kraftwerk: Multimedia Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Registration for the pre-sale opens today, December 5, while the pre-sale itself begins Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for pre-sale access here.
Check out the dates below.
Kraftwerk’s 2025 Tour Dates: Multimedia Tour
03/06/2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
03/07/2025 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
03/08/2025 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
03/10/2025 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
03/11/2025 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
03/13/2025 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
03/14/2025 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/16/2025 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
03/17/2025 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
03/19/2025 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center
03/20/2025 – Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center
03/23/2025 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/24/2025 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
03/25/2025 – Memphis, TN @ Overton Park Shell
03/26/2025 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
03/28/2025 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/29/2025 – Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
03/30/2025 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
03/31/2025 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
04/02/2025 – Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
04/06/2025 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
04/07/2025 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/13/2025 – Indio, CA @ Coachella*
04/16/2025 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
04/20/2025 – Indio, CA @ Coachella*
04/23/2025 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/24/2025 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre