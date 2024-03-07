At the 2024 Grammys, Laufey won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Bewitched, her September 2023 sophomore LP. How does one follow that up? Well, if you’re Laufey, you announce Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, due out on April 26 via AWAL. As per a press release, “The expanded edition features four brand-new original songs that Laufey wrote in the wake of finishing her 2023 critically celebrated album Bewitched.”

The Icelandic-Chinese phenom marked the announcement by releasing the lead single, “Goddess,” on Wednesday, March 6.

“‘Goddess’ is my most honest song yet,” Laufey said in a statement. “I wrote it alone at my piano after feeling like someone had fallen in love with the version of me they’d seen on stage, just to find that I wasn’t what they projected once I was off stage. They deemed me to no longer be a shiny thing when the glamor wore off, reduced to skin and bone.”

The stripped-back song showcases Laufey’s pristine vocals and visceral lyricism. “You took a star to bed / Woke up with me instead,” she sings, which seems like a reference to a famed Rita Hayworth quote. “You must have felt so damn deceived / When you / Made up version of / Me that you thought you’d love / But I am not your Aphrodite.”

Listen to “Goddess” above, and check out Laufey’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/08 — Reykjavík, Iceland @ Eldborg Harpa

03/09 — Reykjavík, Iceland @ Eldborg Harpa

03/10 — Reykjavík, Iceland @ Eldborg Harpa

03/13 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

04/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/09 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

04/17 — Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

04/18 — Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

04/19 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/20 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

04/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/26 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/28 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/01 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

05/07 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

05/08 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

05/14 — Brno, Czechia @ JazzFestBrno

05/16 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

05/25 —Jakarta, Indonesia @ Java Jazz Festival

05/28 — Manila, Philippines @ PICC Plenary Hall (with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra)

05/29 — Manila, Philippines @ PICC Plenary Hall (with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra)

06/01 — Seoul, South Korea @ Seoul Jazz Fest

06/23 — Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival

06/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts (with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

06/25 — Pittsburgh PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts (with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

06/26 — Rochester, NY @ Rochester International Jazz Festival

06/28 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

06/29 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal International Jazz Festival (Matinee)

06/29 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal International Jazz Festival

06/30 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

07/12 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ North Sea Jazz

07/13 — Ghent, Belgium @ Gent Jazz Festival

07/15 — Madrid, Spain @ Noches del Botánico

07/18 — Perugia, Italy @ Umbria Jazz

07/20 — Gardone Riviera, Italy @ Tener-a-mente

07/21 — Lucerne, Switzerland @ Luzern Live Festival

08/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (with Los Angeles Philharmonic)

08/17-18 — Tokyo, Japan @ SUMMERSONIC

09/17 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

09/18 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

09/21 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

* with Mitski

Bewitched: The Goddess Edition is out 4/26 via AWAL. Find more information here.