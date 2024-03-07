Indie

Laufey Announced ‘Bewitched: The Goddess Edition’ By Dropping Her ‘Most Honest Song Yet’

At the 2024 Grammys, Laufey won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Bewitched, her September 2023 sophomore LP. How does one follow that up? Well, if you’re Laufey, you announce Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, due out on April 26 via AWAL. As per a press release, “The expanded edition features four brand-new original songs that Laufey wrote in the wake of finishing her 2023 critically celebrated album Bewitched.”

The Icelandic-Chinese phenom marked the announcement by releasing the lead single, “Goddess,” on Wednesday, March 6.

“‘Goddess’ is my most honest song yet,” Laufey said in a statement. “I wrote it alone at my piano after feeling like someone had fallen in love with the version of me they’d seen on stage, just to find that I wasn’t what they projected once I was off stage. They deemed me to no longer be a shiny thing when the glamor wore off, reduced to skin and bone.”

The stripped-back song showcases Laufey’s pristine vocals and visceral lyricism. “You took a star to bed / Woke up with me instead,” she sings, which seems like a reference to a famed Rita Hayworth quote. “You must have felt so damn deceived / When you / Made up version of / Me that you thought you’d love / But I am not your Aphrodite.”

Listen to “Goddess” above, and check out Laufey’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/08 — Reykjavík, Iceland @ Eldborg Harpa
03/09 — Reykjavík, Iceland @ Eldborg Harpa
03/10 — Reykjavík, Iceland @ Eldborg Harpa
03/13 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
04/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/09 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
04/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
04/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
04/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/17 — Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
04/18 — Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
04/19 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/20 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
04/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/26 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/28 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
04/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/01 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
05/07 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
05/08 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
05/14 — Brno, Czechia @ JazzFestBrno
05/16 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
05/25 —Jakarta, Indonesia @ Java Jazz Festival
05/28 — Manila, Philippines @ PICC Plenary Hall (with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra)
05/29 — Manila, Philippines @ PICC Plenary Hall (with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra)
06/01 — Seoul, South Korea @ Seoul Jazz Fest
06/23 — Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival
06/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts (with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
06/25 — Pittsburgh PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts (with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
06/26 — Rochester, NY @ Rochester International Jazz Festival
06/28 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
06/29 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal International Jazz Festival (Matinee)
06/29 — Montreal, QC @ Montreal International Jazz Festival
06/30 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
07/12 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ North Sea Jazz
07/13 — Ghent, Belgium @ Gent Jazz Festival
07/15 — Madrid, Spain @ Noches del Botánico
07/18 — Perugia, Italy @ Umbria Jazz
07/20 — Gardone Riviera, Italy @ Tener-a-mente
07/21 — Lucerne, Switzerland @ Luzern Live Festival
08/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (with Los Angeles Philharmonic)
08/17-18 — Tokyo, Japan @ SUMMERSONIC
09/17 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
09/18 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*
09/21 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

* with Mitski

Bewitched: The Goddess Edition is out 4/26 via AWAL. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All Hail Liquid Mike, The Next Great Midwestern Rock Band
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2024
by: Uproxx authors
×