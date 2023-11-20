The best musical performances from the past week of late-night TV include sets from Gracie Abrams, Robert Glasper, Tate McRae, and more. Uproxx has the rundown below so you can catch up or relive your favorites. Here are the best live music performances on TV from the past week.

Cat Power

Veteran rocker Cat Power brought a rollicking performance of Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone” to her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Power is promoting her new album, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, on which she faithfully reproduces one of the American icon’s most storied performances (even if the name of the venue isn’t 100 percent accurate) right down to an audience member heckling Dylan/Power midway through the concert.

Gracie Abrams

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is still finding its footing after the host’s latest bout with COVID-19, but the Grammys’ Best New Artist nominee Abrams had absolutely no trouble finding hers with a strong performance of “I Know It Won’t Work” from her debut album Good Riddance.