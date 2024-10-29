Chvrches leader Lauren Mayberry has come through with a solo song here and there over the past year or so, but now she’s going all in: Today (October 29), Mayberry announced Vicious Creature, her debut solo album. That’s set for release before the year’s up, on December 6.

Before that, she has shared the new single “Crocodile Tears,” which is an aesthetic departure of Chvrches’ synth-driven sound.

Mayberry says of the album:

“So much of this process has been an exercise in empowering myself to listen to my own intuition — something I really trained myself out of. That’s ultimately why you start making things — because you felt a feeling, and you wanted to articulate that somehow. I think it was important for me to relearn that kind of independence, and recognize what I bring to any table I choose to sit at.”

Listen to “Crocodile Tears” above and find the Vicious Creature cover art and tracklist below, along with Mayberry’s upcoming tour dates.