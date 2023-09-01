Earlier this year, Chvrches celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album The Bones Of What You Believe. Now, bandleader Lauren Mayberry is stepping out on her own with her first-ever solo song “Are You Awake?” shortly after announcing her first-ever solo tour.

The piano-driven track has a melancholy aura. In a statement, she explained she was thinking about “loneliness and homesickness.” Read what she said:

“’Are You Awake?’ is a song that started on a rainy day last December with Tobias Jesso Jr. I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness, and as soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly. I finished the song with my friend Matthew Koma, who really understood what I was trying to say. For a long time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything outside of Chvrches but I think some things that I needed to write had to be done from purely my own point of view. I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises. I am really looking forward to this chapter and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”

Listen to “Are You Awake?” above.