LCD Soundsystem has really taken to extended residencies in recent years, and now they’re back on that grind: Today (May 31), the group announced a residency that will take place at two beloved Los Angeles venues: Shrine Expo Hall and Hollywood Palladium. This is the band’s first LA residency since their five-night run at the Palladium in 2017.
The general on-sale for tickets starts on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT. That will be preceded by an artist pre-sale that kicks off on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information, including how to register for the pre-sale, on the residency website.
This announcement follows a pair of residencies the band already enjoyed this year, both earlier this month: They posted up at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre for four nights and then had a four-night run at Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, which just wrapped up on the 27th.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
LCD Soundsystem 2024 Los Angeles Residency Dates
10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium