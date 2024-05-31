LCD Soundsystem has really taken to extended residencies in recent years, and now they’re back on that grind: Today (May 31), the group announced a residency that will take place at two beloved Los Angeles venues: Shrine Expo Hall and Hollywood Palladium. This is the band’s first LA residency since their five-night run at the Palladium in 2017.

The general on-sale for tickets starts on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT. That will be preceded by an artist pre-sale that kicks off on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information, including how to register for the pre-sale, on the residency website.

This announcement follows a pair of residencies the band already enjoyed this year, both earlier this month: They posted up at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre for four nights and then had a four-night run at Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, which just wrapped up on the 27th.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.