In August 2022, The Dare (real name Harrison Patrick Smith) described his music as “cheeky, fun, sexy, and punk” in an interview with Uproxx’s Carolyn Droke. Others often describe The Dare’s music as resembling LCD Soundsystem, making his latest offering — the first since his The Sex EP from May — all the more satisfying.

On Friday, October 6, Lol Tolhurst (of The Cure) x Budgie (Siouxsie & The Banshees and The Creatures) x Jacknife Lee shared The Dare’s remix of “Los Angeles” featuring James Murphy, perhaps known best as a member of LCD Soundsystem. “Los Angeles” first arrived in July as the title track of Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee’s upcoming album.

“Joan Didion said, ‘The city burning is Los Angeles’ deepest image of itself,’ The Dare said in a statement about the remix. “It’s a total honor for Budgie, Jacknife, Lol, and James to let me set their work on fire.”

The remix emits manic energy from the start, the sort of charged sonic motor necessary for such a confrontational song with bold proclamations like “Los Angeles eats its children / Los Angeles eats its young / Los Angeles, she don’t need water / Los Angeles just needs guns.”

Per press release, “More music from The Dare is imminent.”

Listen to The Dare’s remix of “Los Angeles” above, and check out his upcoming live dates below.

10/11 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory*

10/12— Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

10/21 — Miami, FL @ III Points

11/10 — Paris, France @ Pitchfork Paris

11/14 — London, UK @ Corsica Studios

11/15 — London, UK @ The Social

11/17 — Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender

11/18 — Hamburg, Germany @ Golden Pudel (DJ set)

* with Yves Tumor