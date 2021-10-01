That’s how it starts…

After a bunch of social media promotion yesterday, Bowery Presents/AEG have announced they’re presenting a 20-show run from LCD Soundsystem. The shows will be held at the venue Brooklyn Steel, and tickets go on sale next Friday, October 8, at 10 AM EST. Tickets will be available to purchase right here. Here are the show dates — they’re coming up pretty quickly:

November 23

November 24

November 29

November 30

December 1

December 3

December 4

December 5

December 7

December 8

December 9

December 11

December 12

December 13

December 15

December 16

December 17

December 19

December 20

December 21

It makes sense that the band would be offering such a long run because with a capacity of only 1800, Brooklyn Steel is definitely an underplay for them. Remember that “goodbye” show at Madison Square Garden? Considering they can fill a venue ten times the size of Brooklyn Steel, and headline festivals, the multiple nights helps ensure that all the fans who want to see them will get the chance (Except for those few and far between fans who don’t live in New York). Back in 2017, the band finally did release new music along with their reunion for a festival circuit, and according to our own Steven Hyden American Dream was exactly as brilliant and annoying as the band itself tends to be. Still, I’ve seen this live act before and it’s a real treat, so if you’re a New Yorker in the mood for some holiday indie rock, get those tickets.