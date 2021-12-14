As soon as LCD Soundsystem’s 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel comes to a conclusion later this month, the band will be putting out their first ever holiday special. Dubbed The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, it’s centered around a ’90s-style sitcom about the band directed by comedian Eric Wareheim, followed by a live performance from the band.

Streaming via Amazon Music on December 22nd, the All My Friends sitcom has Wareheim as James Murphy, Christine Ko as Nancy Whang, Macaulay Culkin as Pat Mahoney, and also features Aparna Nancherla, Rex Lee, Luenelle and even a puppet called Korey (after synth player Korey Richey.)

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy said in a statement. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.” Wareheim echoed Murphy utter disbelief that… errr… this is happening:

“I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom — the HIGHEST form of art. We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays–provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

Once All My Friends kicks off the special, the band will “shut up and play the hits,” including the first ever live performance of their 2015 holiday single, “Christmas Will Break Your Heart.”

Watch the All My Friends preview above and check out another preview for the special below.

The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special begins streaming on Amazon Music on 12/22 here.