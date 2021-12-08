While Kieran Culkin is reaching a whole new level of fame thanks to his breakout performance in the hit HBO series Succession, the actor has no interest in the trappings of celebrity life thanks to watching what his brother Macaulay went through after Home Alone became an international phenomenon. Namely, all the stalking.

In an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, Kieran revealed a disturbing incident involving himself, Mac, and their oldest brother Shane, who quickly realized that things were going south during a cab ride home. According to Kieran, Shane noticed that the cab driver was attempting to follow the kids home after dropping them off, and he quickly worked out a plan to stop the cabby from learning their home address. Via Mediaite:

“My brother Shane said, ‘Get down, tie your shoe.’ And we tied our shoe and the cab stopped,” he added. “I was about nine and my brother Shane was probably a teenager. He had to be in charge of this thing happening.” The cab driver eventually drove away after getting honked at by people behind him, yet the moment was still “frightening” for Culkin, who as a child became aware that people want to know where he lives due to his brother’s fame.

Kieran also had front row seats for the constant scrutiny and unwanted attention Macaulay received because of his Home Alone popularity, and the Succession star knew at an early age that fame “is not something I would want to pursue.”

