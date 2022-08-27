After a series of festival slots this summer, it looks like LCD Soundsystem will soon be back with some new music. Variety has reported that the band will contribute a new original song to the soundtrack of an upcoming Netflix film called White Noise.

The song, titled “New Body Rhumba,” will mark LCD Soundsystem’s first piece of new music in five years, and is planned for release before the end of the year.

Last year, the band played a series of shows in Brooklyn, as part of a residency, however, they did not complete the series, due to the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. This year, their 20th as a band, they’ve been playing festivals and residencies in various cities. While it appears new music is on the horizon, fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a new album in the near future.

Back in March, LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy took to Facebook to share an update with fans, explaining they don’t want to have to worry about enduring press cycles.

“…[T]here’s a thing with tour, also, where you invest so much time, energy, and cost into ‘getting ready’ that you wind up touring for ages just to make it worthwhile… then you need a big break again,” Murphy said. “Then you are reluctant to start all over again. It’s a cycle. We really wanted to stop living like that, so We talked about just playing some shows in New York, since most of us live here, and not making it too big of a deal. Like, just playing because we like it, and because we like one another. Just be a New York band for a bit. And maybe we’ll do something like that every year. Just stay in shape, if that makes sense. And just make records along the way. Maybe just singles for a while, so there isn’t some ‘album panic’ etc. We don’t know.”

White Noise, which is based on the novel by Don DeLillo, will screen at Venice and New York Film Festivals, serving as the opening film for both festivals. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix at a soon-to-be-announced date.