LCD Soundsystem is performing on Saturday Night Live, for the second time tonight following up an initial appearance back in 2017. After John Mulaney announced a few weeks back that he would be hosting, and James Murphy and his crew would be the musical guest, fans have been anticipating the set, unsure of what era the band would be pulling from. Turns out, they decided to go back in time in a big way. The band made the most of their night, kicking off with the deep cut “Thrills,” from their 2005 self-titled album.

Booking Saturday Night Live is a chance to start 2022 off on a high note, as the indie legends had a disappointing end to 2021 when the Omicron variant forced them to halt a much-hailed residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York. Though the band was willing to keep taking the risk of performing, eventually the threat of the new variant was so strong they had to shut down a few nights early. Watching them return to the SNL stage is a good reminder that live shows are what they do best, and hopefully there will be many more chances to see them perform in the coming months. For now, get your fix by watching their performance above.