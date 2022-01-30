LCD Soundsystem should’ve ended 2021 with a triumphant slew of year-end shows that welcomed fans back to live music — but that dreaded Omicron variant had other plans. When a new outbreak of Covid-19 began to wreak havoc on New York City, even severely limiting taping for that week’s episode of Saturday Night Live (and sadly no Charli XCX), the NYC indie icons ended up making the heartbreaking decision to cancel some of their last shows during the mini-run at Brooklyn Steel.

Luckily for them, the band will still have a chance to put on a show (and maybe even play the hits?) for fans next month as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live. The announcement came as a bit of a surprise tonight, when the upcoming show’s host, comedian John Mulaney, took to Twitter to give fans the good news. He used the phrase “and just like that” to let fans know he’d be hosting — marking his fifth time hosting the show — and getting in a clever use of the title of the Sex And The City reboot all at the same time.

And just like that… pic.twitter.com/PdnoBvYxS3 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) January 30, 2022

Since Mulaney’s last public appearances, he has gotten divorced from his longtime wife, Anna Marie Tendler, and also got together with Olivia Munn and fathered a child with her. So, maybe he has some new material in the works? Seems likely. Check in next month to see what he has to say — and for those James Murphy dance moves.