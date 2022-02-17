As the Winter Olympics wind down, Saturday Night Live has announced its next batch of hosts and musical guests for when the show returns later this month. Kicking things off is former SNL alum and stand-up comedian John Mulaney followed by Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz, who will both be riding high off of Marvel and DC Comics projects, respectively.

Here’s the official rundown:

2/25 – John Mulaney w/ LCD Soundystem

2/5 – Oscar Isaac w/ Charli XCX

2/12 – Zoë Kravitz w/ Rosalía

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d3Pk3HF1zJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2022

After recently welcoming a new baby with Olivia Munn, Mulaney will kick off his new comedy tour, “From Scratch,” in March. As for Isaac, the actor’s new Disney+ series, Moon Knight, will start streaming later that same month. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige promises it will be one of the most brutal properties in the MCU and that it pushes the boundaries of what the studio has been able to do under the Disney+ banner.

Meanwhile, Kravitz is just two weeks away from making her debut as Catwoman in The Batman when the highly anticipated DC Comics film smashes into theaters on March 4. Back in December, the actress revealed that she studied the fighting style of cats and lions to prep for her turn as Selina Kyle.

“We did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement,” Kravtiz told Empire.

(Via Saturday Night Live on Twitter)