Three years ago, Let’s Eat Grandma had to cancelled their US tour as it was in progress when the boyfriend of the duo’s Jenny Hollingworth passed away after a battle with cancer. It was a tragedy felt throughout the indie world and it’s been a wonderful to have Let’s Eat Grandma back making pop music after an understandable grief-stricken hiatus. Today, they’ve announced their return to the stage via a full US and UK tour in support of their upcoming album, Two Ribbons, out on April 29th.

They’ve also shared the powerful new single and video for “Levitation.” Hollingworth and Rosa Walton’s ebullient see-saw vocals are at their finest. The chorus hits with a mighty peak as they sing, “Shooting stars in your direction, as I’m losing grip on my reflection… Everything feels so amazing when our bodies fly like levitation.”

Walton said in a statement, “It’s about feeling all over the place, escaping to your imagination and being in a disorientating and surreal mental state, which can be both scary and elevating somehow — everything feels more creative and things look brighter. You’re with someone you’re close to, trying to reach out and connect to them, and even though you’re both struggling, you’re able to find comfort in one another, and have an absurdly funny yet meaningful time together. You begin to see some hope in your future again after a time when you’d started to lose sight of that.”

Songs from Two Ribbons thus far — like “Happy New Year” and the title track — has been emotional, inspiring and cathartic for both the band and listeners alike. “Levitation” raises the stakes.

Watch the video for “Levitation” above and check out Let’s Eat Grandma’s full tour dates below.

04/30 — Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

05/01 — Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

07/24 — Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

10/06 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach

10/07 — Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

10/08 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrrave MusicHall

10/13 — Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

10/14 — Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

10/15 — Birmingham, UK @ Space 54

10/16 — Cambridge, UK @ Mash

10/18 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10/19 — London, UK @ Koko

10/21 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns

10/22 — Norwich, UK @ Epic

11/01 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

11/04 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/05 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair

11/07 — Montreal, QB @ La Sala Rosa

11/08 — Toronto, CA @ The Axis Club

11/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/11 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/14 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird

11/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/18 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

11/19 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

11/20 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent

11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

Two Ribbons is out 4/29 via Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.