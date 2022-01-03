When you’re a part of a musical duo, your livelihood depends on harmony and the whim of your creative partner. Constantly maintaining that balance is something that we rarely get a glimpse of as listeners. But “Happy New Year,” the latest song from Let’s Eat Grandma’s Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, was written in the aftermath of a rift between the pair that lasted longer than either would’ve liked.

The avant pop pair present this uncomfortable dynamic that they had to overcome in the new video set to a silly tennis match. But it’s in the duality of Let’s Eat Grandma’s back and forth vocals that we hear how strong their symbiotic relationship is. Luscious vocal textures give way to a jump up chorus, celebrating what it takes to make friendship work.

Walton elaborated in a statement on what the song means to her:

“I wrote ‘Happy New Year’ after a breakdown between us that lasted for a long period of time, to communicate to her how important she is to me and how our bond and care for each other goes much deeper than this difficult time. I used the setting of New Year as both an opportunity for reflection, looking back nostalgically through childhood memories that we shared, and to represent the beginning of a fresh chapter for us. I’d been struggling to come to terms with the fact that our relationship had changed, but as the song and time progresses I come to accept that it couldn’t stay the way it was when we were kids forever, and start to view it as a positive thing — because now we have been able to grow into our own individual selves.”

Check out the “Happy New Year” video above.

Two Ribbons is out 4/8 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.