Charlotte Pattmore

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

“I’m only 17,” Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth harmonize on the first verse of their excellent sophomore album as Let’s Eat Grandma, I’m All Ears. This line is already fading into the rearview, as the childhood friend duo are 19 upon the album’s release. But with the pair preparing to leave their teens, they’ll take much of their recording narrative with them. The songs from their debut album, 2016’s I, Gemini, were written at just 14, and in a sense we’re watching these talented Englishwomen grow up on record. Even on this declaration from “Hot Pink,” the plaintive, emotional expression is followed by a dramatic drop provided by producer Sophie. Not everyone’s teen years are encased like a carbonite Han Solo. Let’s Eat Grandma doesn’t flinch at both capturing their moment or letting it drift away.

The group is not the first entry into left-of-the-dial art pop to come from inspired teens, nor will it be the last. There is a sense when listening to Let’s Eat Grandma that they are traveling along the same road that Lorde walked just a few years earlier, and are leaping beyond the narrative in a similar manner to the New Zealand icon. When Lorde burst onto the scene in 2013, her age added fuel to her music, with people clearly enamored enough with her songwriting to send her to the top of the charts, but always with an air of “if she is this good at 16, we can’t wait to see what comes next.” The funny thing is that years later, Pure Heroine holds up as a chronicle of a young artist finding her voice, and also perfectly well without any narrative. Lorde’s greatness comes both because of, and in spite of, her age. Let’s Eat Grandma are in the same boat.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I’m All Ears isn’t as radio-ready as Pure Heroine, but it sounds akin to the more liberated moments of Melodrama spiked with Grimes’ tendency to bridge hooks with unexpected musical freakouts. It’s a giant leap from their debut, I, Gemini, which took its cues from another wunderkind — Bjork. On that album, the band’s willingness to experiment and an undeniable ear for a melody shine through over uneven production, and though it still sounds rough around the edges, it’s the kind of table-setting album that would be expected out of any young band. But even with all that potential shining through, I’m All Ears is surprising in both its mature decision making and youthful spirit.

The album’s opening sums up Let’s Eat Grandma’s strengths. It’s easy to focus on what Sophie and The Horrors’ Faris Badwan bring to the table on the production of “Hot Pink,” but it never feels like it gets out of the hands of Let’s Eat Grandma’s core. That’s often the key to collaboration, not losing yourself in the sounds of someone else, and “Hot Pink” feels like a marriage of ideas that suit the young women perfectly. The following song, though, “It’s Not Just Me,” is much more of a bedroom pop look that wouldn’t be totally out of place on Grimes’ Visions. It’s reigned in and controlled, full of elation and wonder, proving Let’s Eat Grandma can deftly deliver direct pop that doesn’t pander and lose sight of their aesthetic. These two tracks work as two sides of coin, showing range that few groups ever possess, particularly at such a young age.