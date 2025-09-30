The Oasis reunion tour is over. It seems possible it’ll be back, but at least for now, it’s done. There’s something Oasis fans can get their hands on to remember it, though: Oasis Live ’25 Opus, a new commemorative book made in partnership with Opus.

The announcement notes the project “will be a celebration of the band’s live legacy, captured by the very best with unprecedented and unique access plus collaboration from both Liam and Noel.”

The Limited Marquee Edition will be limited to just 100 copies globally. Measuring a whopping 62 by 45 centimeters, it includes 400 pages “printed in ultra-high-definition on luxury heavyweight 200gsm silk paper and then hand-bound by master binders,” “presented in a silk covered clamshell case.” Other editions include the “Midi” and “Retail” editions. Those who get the Marquee and Midi editions will receive a “special certification ‘tombstone’,” which looks like a commemorative ticket encased in acrylic. More information about the different versions will be available in the future and a sign-up form to “register your interest” can be found here.

Photographer Simon Emmett said in a statement:

“Being chosen to photograph the top-secret Oasis reunion portraits was a real honour. As the only photographer to document it from the very start through to the end of the tour, it’s been a truly unique and privileged experience and insight. The extraordinary mania and positivity has been intoxicating. Much more than a band reunion, it’s been a real cultural movement.”

Learn more here.